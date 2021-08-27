Amica Retiree Medical Trust Takes Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $2,366,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 19.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 123.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 7,134.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,480,000 after buying an additional 106,443 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTN. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $299.19 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.46 and a 52-week high of $338.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 110.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

