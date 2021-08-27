Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 1,084 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $48,309,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRL opened at $437.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.83. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.33 and a twelve month high of $439.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

