Amica Retiree Medical Trust Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $33,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $37,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $165.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.90. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.