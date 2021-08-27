AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.150-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ABC traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $119.89. 23,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,489. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.97.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.78.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,085.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.