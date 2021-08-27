Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Position Lessened by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,895 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp comprises about 2.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Ameris Bancorp worth $23,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,915,000 after buying an additional 668,306 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,164,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,141,000 after buying an additional 527,958 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,477,000 after buying an additional 477,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,436,000 after buying an additional 345,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $7,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.43. 214,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

