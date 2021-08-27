Americana Partners LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 171,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.66. 204,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.82. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

