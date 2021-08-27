Americana Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.22. 8,085,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,358,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.85. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $188.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

