Americana Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $324.56. 421,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,698. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.67. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.86, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,078 shares of company stock worth $6,480,005 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.55.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.