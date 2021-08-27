Americana Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 504 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after acquiring an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.57.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,621 shares of company stock worth $18,804,616. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $476.73. 382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.59 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.