Americana Partners LLC Acquires 636 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

AVGO traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $485.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,231. The company has a market capitalization of $199.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $476.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.14 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

