American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $283.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $291.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

