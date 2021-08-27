Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.29

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.29 and last traded at $70.20, with a volume of 4482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.66.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,352 over the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

