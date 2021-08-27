Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) SVP Lauren Todd Sells 3,000 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $70.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ameresco by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.