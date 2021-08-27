Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $899.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $24.75.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.18 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

AMTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

