Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.370-$6.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 million-$2.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.08.

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $3.30 on Friday, reaching $178.94. 808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $175.00 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.70.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amedisys stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Amedisys worth $32,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

