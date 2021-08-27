ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

ALXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

ALXO opened at $74.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -45.96. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,487 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,994 in the last three months. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

