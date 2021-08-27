Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Decreased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $48.75 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

