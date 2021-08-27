Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Up to $19.17

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.17, but opened at $19.69. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 3,871 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKNO. Stephens began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,933,000. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

