Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 216.9% from the July 29th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ALMTF opened at $0.76 on Friday. Almonty Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.80.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Los Santos, Valtreixal, Woulf, Panasquiera, and Corporate. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.