Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $230.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $232.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

