Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $319,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

