Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 44,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 543,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,512,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $285.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $287.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

