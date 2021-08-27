Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 350 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $104.46 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.32.

