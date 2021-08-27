Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.17.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$43.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.88. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$31.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

