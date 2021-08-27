Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 3,639 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Quaker Chemical worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $246.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $170.31 and a one year high of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.