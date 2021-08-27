Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Open Lending as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,121,300 in the last three months. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.