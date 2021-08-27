Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 70,926 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 24.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 359,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 181.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 23.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 47.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE CIM opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The business had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

