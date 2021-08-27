Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 5,911 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,186 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 222.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after buying an additional 345,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,446,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $48.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

