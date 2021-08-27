Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,560 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Roland Clem sold 6,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $2,029,741.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.76, for a total value of $823,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,404 shares of company stock valued at $53,656,913 in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Stamps.com stock opened at $327.51 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $329.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.87.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

