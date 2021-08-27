ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on ALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALE stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $67.44. The company had a trading volume of 159,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.22%.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALLETE stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of ALLETE worth $19,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

