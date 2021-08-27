Algorand (ALGO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $167.70 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $3.66 billion and $167.70 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00102326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00286282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00045644 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00016590 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,700,488,173 coins and its circulating supply is 3,451,025,387 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.