Alan S. Henricks Sells 2,000 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MODN traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.01. 180,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Model N by 17.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,130,000 after acquiring an additional 486,929 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,743,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after purchasing an additional 255,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,569,000 after purchasing an additional 203,140 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,866,000 after purchasing an additional 444,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,090,000 after purchasing an additional 212,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.