Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.18

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €22.18 ($26.09) and traded as high as €24.78 ($29.15). Aixtron shares last traded at €24.62 ($28.96), with a volume of 451,562 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.71 ($30.25).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.17.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

