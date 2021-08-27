Agios Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 676 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,175% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on AGIO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $43.95 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $430,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,696 shares of company stock worth $945,986. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $933,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

