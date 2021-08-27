Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $182.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agilent’s fiscal third-quarter results were driven by strong growth across all regions, business groups and end-markets served. Further, growth across LSAG, ACG and DGG segments contributed well to the top line. Growth in the pharmaceutical market on solid momentum across both small and large molecule applications is continuously benefiting the company. Strength in Cell Analysis, Liquid Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry platforms remains a positive factor. The company’s growing focus on investments toward growth avenues and innovative high-margin product launches remains a tailwind. The stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, COVID-led disruptions and currency headwinds remain overhangs. Also, macro weakness in some regions poses a serious risk. Further, mounting expenses remain a concern.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.77.

NYSE A opened at $173.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.72. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $94.76 and a twelve month high of $174.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $245,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.2% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 190,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

