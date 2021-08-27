AECOM Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,421 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,192% compared to the typical volume of 110 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. AECOM has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

