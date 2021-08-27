Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,792 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.92.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. Research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.