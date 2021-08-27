Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,152 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1,585.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First American Financial by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 729.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

NYSE FAF opened at $69.96 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.