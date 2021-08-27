Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 50,736 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at $38,870,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462,537 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,750 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at $11,792,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 166,922.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,435,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.99 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SEB Equity Research raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

