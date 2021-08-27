Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 471 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $477.47 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $285.92 and a 52-week high of $495.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.46.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.