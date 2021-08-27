Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,069 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,426 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in UBS Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in UBS Group by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price objective on UBS Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

