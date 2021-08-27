Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,431 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,987,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $312.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $224.33 and a 12 month high of $316.02.

