Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,403 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $461,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of PWV opened at $45.46 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $46.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.