Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 427.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,889 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $62.34 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.