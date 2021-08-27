Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

DHI opened at $95.55 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.52.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.