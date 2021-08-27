Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 475 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $824.99 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $845.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $818.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 216.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

