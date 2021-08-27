Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $65.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.77. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $65.56.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

