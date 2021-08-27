Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Advance Auto Parts has increased its dividend payment by 316.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP opened at $208.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.63.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.