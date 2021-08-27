Adrian Marsh Sells 15,922 Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Stock

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) insider Adrian Marsh sold 15,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £70,375.24 ($91,945.70).
LON:SMDS opened at GBX 439.40 ($5.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. DS Smith Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The firm has a market cap of £6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 31.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 427.53.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
