Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells $27,704.46 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gloria Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68.

On Friday, June 25th, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.64, for a total transaction of $24,881.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $652.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $661.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $611.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,096 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $81,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

